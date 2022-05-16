Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Absolute Software (TSE:ABST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

TSE:ABST opened at C$10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$551.21 million and a PE ratio of -30.34. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$8.81 and a 52 week high of C$18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,917.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.06.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

