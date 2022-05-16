ACoconut (AC) Reaches Market Cap of $229,619.70

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $229,619.70 and approximately $31,745.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

