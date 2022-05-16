Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($126.32) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

