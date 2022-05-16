Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($126.32) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

