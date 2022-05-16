Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 280,435 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,190,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPC stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

