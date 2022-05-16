American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

NYSE AEO opened at $14.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after buying an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after buying an additional 931,001 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

