Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

AP opened at $4.59 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

