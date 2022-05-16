Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,282 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL opened at $8.59 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.