Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANZU stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

