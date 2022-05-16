AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $80.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on APP. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppLovin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.20.

NYSE APP opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

