AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $80.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on APP. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppLovin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.20.
NYSE APP opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $116.09.
In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
