Arisz Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ARIZU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Arisz Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ARIZU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 17th. Arisz Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 18th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ ARIZU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20. Arisz Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIZU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

