Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
ARKR opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
