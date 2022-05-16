Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Update

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 48,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 20.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of ARVL stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Arrival Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
