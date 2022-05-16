Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Update

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 48,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 20.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ARVL stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

Get Arrival alerts:

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrival in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.