Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ATXS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.38. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.