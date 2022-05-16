Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,036. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

