Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

AUBN stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.