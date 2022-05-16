Autoscope Technologies Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ AATC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.68. 16,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. Autoscope Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AATC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth about $482,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

