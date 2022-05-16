Baader Bank Reiterates €320.00 Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($336.84) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($340.00) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($370.53) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($363.16) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($357.89) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

LIN opened at €288.15 ($303.32) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €286.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €284.48. Linde has a 52 week low of €236.75 ($249.21) and a 52 week high of €309.35 ($325.63). The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion and a PE ratio of 39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

