Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a hold rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.61.

BLDP opened at C$8.87 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$7.55 and a 52-week high of C$24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,263.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$485,326.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,587,562.79.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

