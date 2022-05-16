BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Critical Survey

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) and Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BeyondSpring and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $1.35 million 36.05 -$64.18 million ($1.64) -0.76 Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.43 million ($0.80) -2.26

Processa Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeyondSpring. Processa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondSpring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BeyondSpring and Processa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 1 3 2 0 2.17 Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

BeyondSpring presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,300.00%. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 756.35%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondSpring and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring -4,750.48% -144.52% -71.38% Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -45.97% -43.48%

Risk and Volatility

BeyondSpring has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Processa Pharmaceuticals beats BeyondSpring on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody for the treatment of NSCLC; nivolumab and ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of small cell lung cancer; and in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform. BeyondSpring Inc. has collaboration agreements with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition. The company is also developing PCS12852, a novel selective 5-hydroxytryptamine 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gastroparesis; and PCS6422, an oral, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating metastatic colorectal and breast cancer. It has a license agreement with Akashi Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize PCS100, an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory drug. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Hanover, Maryland.

