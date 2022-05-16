Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $19.40 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $339.74 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $19.40 or 0.00064736 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00357862 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00069093 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

