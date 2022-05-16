BMO Capital Markets Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$54.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.57.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at C$46.92 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.