BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) to “Buy”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

TSE:TOT opened at C$8.40 on Thursday. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.69. The firm has a market cap of C$358.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -840.00.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 0.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$1,709,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,709,088. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,066.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,820,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,538,800. Insiders bought 384,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,658 over the last three months.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

