Bodycote (LON:BOY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($9.49) to GBX 750 ($9.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 870 ($10.73).

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 628.75 ($7.75) on Friday. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 582 ($7.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($12.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 641.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 754.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($125,261.99). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.10), for a total transaction of £56,344.32 ($69,466.55).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

