BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Hits $0.0006

BoutsPro (BOUTS) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $45,938.86 and $3.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,980.26 or 1.00050142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00106109 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.