Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$202.36.

TSE:BYD opened at C$139.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.03. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$129.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.99.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

