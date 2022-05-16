Braze, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BRZE) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 16th

Braze’s (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 16th. Braze had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $520,000,000 based on an initial share price of $65.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Get Braze alerts:

BRZE stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.37.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 38,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,663.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,119,486.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.