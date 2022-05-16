Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 443.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

