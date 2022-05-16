Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 408.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cable One worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cable One by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 97.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,751.14.

CABO stock opened at $1,128.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,377.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,556.41. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Cable One’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

