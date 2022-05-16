Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 112,622 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.