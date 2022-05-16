Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Price Target to C$7.00

TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TRAGF stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. TeraGo has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

