Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Price Target to C$7.00

TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TRAGF stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. TeraGo has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.82.
TeraGo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TeraGo (TRAGF)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.