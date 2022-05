Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target to C$15.00

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRAG. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$21.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.41.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

