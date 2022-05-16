Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,523,000 after purchasing an additional 773,907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 675,694 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 705,704 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,845.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 646,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCCO opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.29%.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.