Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 26,029 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,029 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

NYSE:ENB opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.47%.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.