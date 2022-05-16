Cardano Market Cap Tops $19.23 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $19.23 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00110618 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00307244 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

