CIBC Boosts Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$2.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Conifex Timber and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:CFF opened at C$1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.09 million and a PE ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.02. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74.

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$59.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

