Citigroup Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $222.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.30.

NYSE LOW opened at $194.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.20. The company has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

