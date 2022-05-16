Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.21) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.58) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.26) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.53) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.20 ($10.74) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €6.43 ($6.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.01 ($5.27) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.01). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.02.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

