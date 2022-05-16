Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,924 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $21,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 82.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,871,000 after buying an additional 538,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and sold 509,025 shares worth $20,927,268. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.65.

CFLT opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $94.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

