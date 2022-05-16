Contrasting Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Conifer has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Conifer and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer 0.58% -22.94% -3.50% ICC 4.67% 4.02% 1.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conifer and ICC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $115.96 million 0.14 -$1.09 million $0.07 23.24 ICC $61.44 million 0.88 $4.14 million $0.96 17.19

ICC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conifer. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conifer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Conifer and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ICC beats Conifer on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,600 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

About ICC (Get Rating)

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

