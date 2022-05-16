Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$6.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 76.88. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

