Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.31 ($64.53).

ETR 1COV opened at €38.99 ($41.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.06. Covestro has a 1 year low of €37.97 ($39.97) and a 1 year high of €60.24 ($63.41).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

