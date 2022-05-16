Crust Network Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003372 BTC on exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $846,142.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

