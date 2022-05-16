CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222,459 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,505.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 99,378 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 210,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

