CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get CTS alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CTS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 0.67. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.53%.

CTS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.