CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Wedbush

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.72.

CYBR stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.51.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

