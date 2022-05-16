DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

