Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT Raised to €7.25

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from €6.65 ($7.00) to €7.25 ($7.63) in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €5.50 ($5.79) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

DLAKY opened at $7.16 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.