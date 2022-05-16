Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DDL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.07.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE:DDL opened at $4.75 on Monday. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.