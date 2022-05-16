DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

DRRX stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.60. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 236,700 shares of company stock worth $132,505 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in DURECT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 177,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 126,212 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 20.9% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,535,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 610,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

