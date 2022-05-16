ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Announces $0.09 Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of ECTM opened at $2.05 on Monday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile (Get Rating)

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.