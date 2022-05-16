ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Announces $0.09 Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of ECTM opened at $2.05 on Monday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile (Get Rating)
